 Over 26 per cent polling in Jammu Lok Sabha seat in first 4 hours : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Over 26 per cent polling in Jammu Lok Sabha seat in first 4 hours

Over 26 per cent polling in Jammu Lok Sabha seat in first 4 hours

Highest voter turnout recorded in Reasi Assembly segment, lowest in Jammu West segment

Over 26 per cent polling in Jammu Lok Sabha seat in first 4 hours

Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections in Jammu on April 26, 2024. PTI



PTI

Jammu, April 26

More than 26 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first four hours of polling in Jammu constituency in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, officials said.

Voting began at 7 am in the 2,416 polling stations in the constituency and is going on peacefully, Jammu and Kashmir election officials said.

They added that 26.61 per cent votes were polled till 11 am. There are more than 17.80 lakh eligible voters in the constituency.

Electors are casting their votes to decide the fate of 22 candidates, including sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, who is eyeing a third term after winning the seat for the BJP in 2014 and 2019. The INDIA bloc has fielded Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla.

The Lok Sabha poll is the first major electoral battle in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh—on August 5, 2019.

The highest voter turnout (33.79 per cent) was recorded in Jammu Lok Sabha constituency’s Reasi Assembly segment till 11 am, the officials said.

The Shri Mata Vaishnodevi segment recorded 31.25 per cent, Gulabgarh 31.10 per cent, Kalakote 29.79 per cent, Akhnoor 29.75 per cent and Samba 29.59 pe cent, Nagrota 29.40 per cent and Marh 29.16 per cent.

The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Jammu West segment at 19.39 per cent till 11 am, the officials said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh cast his vote in the Trikutanagar area of Jammu and said that there is massive excitement among people. “This is the base of successful democracy and that is why it is called a festival... All the phases will turn out to be great for the BJP,” he told reporters here.

Sitting MP Sharma, who along with his family members voted at a polling booth set up at the Kishenpur government high school in Nagrota, said people should come out of their homes and contribute to a strong democracy by exercising their right to vote.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, who undertook visits to various polling booths in Samba and Jammu districts, thanked people for coming out in large numbers to vote.

“People are coming out of their houses since morning and voting. They enthusiasm is high. More voters should come out of their houses to exercise their right,” he said.

Congress’ Bhalla, who visited several polling booths, expressed happiness over the smooth polling going in the constituency.

In a polling station in Reasi district, 102-year-old Haji Karamdin exercised his right to franchise and said “I am very happy to vote at this polling station at this age.”

More than 15,000 polling staff have been deployed while security arrangements are foolproof to ensure free-and-fair polls, the officials said.

Of the 2,416 polling stations 158 are along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC).

“Security and other related arrangements are in place to ensure free, fair and peaceful voting. A contingency plan has also been worked out to ensure no disruption in polling along the borders,” Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole said.

Jammu is the second Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir to go to polls. Earlier, polling was held in the Udhampur seat on April 19, recording a voter turnout of more than 68 per cent.

Jammu recorded a voter turnout of 74 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Lok Sabha #Reasi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

2
India

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

3
Diaspora

42-year-old Indian, wanted for assault, shot dead by US police as they tried to apprehend him

4
J & K

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

5
Diaspora

First Sikh court opens in UK to deal with family disputes

6
Punjab

Punjab CM mocks ‘voiceless’ Sunny Deol, kickstarts Kalsi’s campaign in Gurdaspur

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin student arrested in US for joining in anti-Israel protests

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Anxiety in the saffron camp

9
India

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

10
India

Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states

Voters in some villages of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Rajastha...

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on PILs seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT today

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

The formal announcement is made by his mother Balwinder Kaur...

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

The court says the Delhi government is ‘interested in approp...

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil in Chandigarh

First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel knocks at Supreme Court's door as his petition listed on May 6, not in week commencing April 29

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, others till May 8

Couple arrested with nearly 800 grams of heroin in Delhi's Tilak Nagar

Services row: Supreme Court to consider listing plea of Delhi Government against Central law

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

Graffiti spread voter awareness

district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

3 burglars land in police net

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Duo held for threatening to kill trader

VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Patiala: Akali Dal behind farmers’ boycott call, says BJP

Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended