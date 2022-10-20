Over 3,000 dengue cases in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 19

Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME), on Wednesday reviewed the dengue status and containment initiatives being taken up in Jammu and Kashmir. Till date, 3,446 cases of dengue have been confirmed against 11,909 suspected cases in Jammu division, he said.

“The department is working hard towards containment of the disease by ensuring quality care services for dengue positive cases being treated at home as well as in health institutions,” said an official spokesperson of J&K government.

It was informed that fever clinics were being run in Government Medical College, Jammu, and other hospitals for diagnoses and treatment of suspected dengue cases. In addition, regular spraying and fogging is being carried out in the houses of the dengue positive cases in Jammu division.