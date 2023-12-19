Over 40 calls received at grievance redress session

Our Correspondent

Jammu: The 10th episode of the phone live-in grievance redressal programme in Rajouri witnessed good public response, with over 40 calls from residents across the district. While talking to Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal, callers were given the unique opportunity to voice their concerns on a wide spectrum of issues. Kundal listened to the grievances of the people and assured redressal of their issues. “The DC further encouraged residents to continue providing feedback and suggestions, underscoring the constructive role these inputs play in enhancing governance,” an official spokesperson said. — OC

Three held for attack on youth, cop in Samba

Jammu: Samba police has arrested three persons involved in murderous attacks on police and a civil youth in Vijaypur. Those arrested have been identified as Talib Hussain, Anil Singh and Mukesh Kumar, all residents of Samba. Accused Talib Hussain alias Bachi was involved in attack on police at Vijaypur, whereas accused Anil Singh and Mukesh Kumar were involved in murderous attack with sharp-edged weapon on a youth in Samba town. — OC

Ladakh admn issues guidelines for dairy owners

Jammu: The Ladakh administration has asked all owners of dairy farms and cow shelters to obtain consent from the Ladakh Pollution Control Committee after following all prescribed norms issues by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The order stated that all operators and owners of dairy farms and gaushalas will ensure that dung generated within the premises is preferably treated by the owner adopting any of the available feasible technologies. The operators have also been asked to provide proper ventilation with sufficient space for each animal for standing, resting, movement and feeding.

#Jammu #Rajouri