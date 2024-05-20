Over 500 centenarian voters in Baramulla

Srinagar: Over 500 centenarians are among the 17.37 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise in J&K’s Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, with political observers expecting a high turnout on the back of the huge crowds that thronged election rallies and roadshows. The first poll after the abrogation of Article 370 will decide the fate of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and 21 others in the fray.

#Article 370 #Baramulla #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Srinagar