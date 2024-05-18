Over 65,000 pilgrims register for Amarnath Yatra 2024

Srinagar, May 18
Over 65,000 pilgrims have so far registered for this year’s annual Amarnath Yatra.
Officials said that over 65,000 pilgrims have registered so far at different registration centres for this year’s Amarnath Yatra.
This year’s Amarnath Yatra will start on June 19 and conclude on August 19.
The Amarnath Cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.
Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite symbolises the powers of Lord Shiva.
The cave shrine is situated 3,888 metres above sea level in Kashmir.
Yatris approach the cave shrine either through the shorter north Kashmir Baltal base camp route or through the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam base camp route.
