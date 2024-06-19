Over 7,000 people to join PM Modi in Srinagar on 10th Yoga Day: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor

PTI

Srinagar, June 19

More than 7,000 people from different walks of life will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day on the banks of the famous Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said that it is an honour for the entire Kashmir valley to have the prime minister here on the International Yoga Day.

“It’s an honour for the whole valley to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on the International Yoga Day. He will perform yoga on the banks of Dal Lake with more than 7,000 people who will participate in the event on June 21,” Sinha said.

The LG said the prime minister has a special connection with Jammu and Kashmir which is the reason that he chose to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day in Srinagar.

“In the past 10 years, yoga has got a recognition at both national and international levels. More than 23.5 crore people have participated in the event so far.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, last year 23 lakh people participated on Yoga Day and I am seeing an increase in people performing Yoga on everyday basis. For a stress-free life, people are opting for yoga,” he said.

