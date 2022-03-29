Over 900 sheep, goat units set up

PTI

Jammu, March 28

Over 900 sheep and goat units have been established in the financial year 2021-22 under the Integrated Sheep Development Scheme (ISDS) in J&K, officials said on Monday.

The ISDS is one of the schemes of the UT sheep husbandry department aimed at achieving breakthroughs in wool and mutton production and addressing the problems of unemployment in the UT.

According to official data, 594 sheep and goat units have been established under the scheme in the Valley, while 329 units were provided to the beneficiaries in the year 2021-22 in Jammu region. Last year, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said his administration would provide a major fillip to the animal husbandry sector. —