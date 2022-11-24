Police seize IEDs, Rs 5 lakh in cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba

Jammu, November 24
Police on Thursday seized a consignment of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), pistols and cash dropped by a drone from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Mahajan told reporters that locals saw the consignment somewhere between Ramgarh and Vijaypur, about 5 km from the International Border, at around 6.15am and they informed the police.
He said the bomb disposal squad seized two unassembled IEDs with detonators, two Chinese pistols, four magazines with 60 rounds and Rs 5 lakh in Rs 500 denomination. The consignment was covered in a wooden box with a steel base, the SSP said.
"It is a case of cross-border drone-dropping. We are investigating it," he said.
The consignment could have been used for an untoward incident, but the attempt was foiled, he added.
The SSP said the police team and locals would be rewarded.
