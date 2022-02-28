PAGD’s white paper is bundle of lies: Devender Singh Rana

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 27

Terming as a pack of lies the PAGD’s white paper titled ‘Betrayal’ on the abrogation of Article 370 fallout, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today cautioned against attempts of “creating an atmosphere of paranoia across J&K in a fit of desperation to regain lost power by misrepresentating” of facts.

“On the face of rejection by the people, the limited company of dynasts under the umbrella of PAGD is unsuccessfully trying to whip up passions to attain relevance in the Kashmir politics,” Rana said in Akhnoor.

The senior BJP leader also questioned the timing of the white paper, saying it took them 19 months to frame up a response to August 2019 developments. —

