Pahalgam accident: 3 critically injured ITBP jawans airlifted from J-K; admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi, August 19
Three Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel who were critically injured in a road accident while being de-inducted from the Amarnath Yatra duty were flown in to Delhi on Friday for specialised treatment.
Their condition is stable after treatment, officials said.
The Delhi Police had facilitated a green corridor to ensure that the three jawans were rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
The police said they received information that the air ambulance would reach the airport from Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar at around 3.30 pm, following which IGI traffic inspector Adesh and Safdarjung traffic inspector VP Jha coordinated with the agencies concerned to provide the green corridor.
Seven ITBP personnel were killed while 32 others, including two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, were injured as their bus fell into a gorge near Pahalgam on August 16.
They were returning to their base after completing the Amarnath Yatra duty.
The border force, primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km stretch of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, was part of the comprehensive security deployment for the annual 43-day-long yatra that ended on August 11.
