Pahalgam bus accident: 1 more ITBP personnel dies, toll rises to 8

ANI
Srinagar, August 23
One more Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel succumbed to his injuries taking the death toll in the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week to eight, officials said on Tuesday.
Critically injured Assistant Sub Inspector Nandan Singh from ITBP's 4th Battalion succumbed at around 11:30 pm on Monday at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Srinagar, an officer of the border force said.
A total of eight ITBP personnel have been killed so far in the accident.
Thirty three ITBP personnel were critically injured during the Pahalgam bus mishap on August 16.
The accident took place when a civilian bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J-K Police officials was on its way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam. The bus rolled down into a deep gorge reportedly after its breaks malfunctioned, an ITBP official had said.
The jawans were deputed in the area for the Amarnath Yatra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...
Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities
Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...
DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea
VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks
Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench
The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...