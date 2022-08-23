Pahalgam bus accident: 1 more ITBP personnel dies, toll rises to 8

ANI

Srinagar, August 23

One more Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel succumbed to his injuries taking the death toll in the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week to eight, officials said on Tuesday.

Critically injured Assistant Sub Inspector Nandan Singh from ITBP's 4th Battalion succumbed at around 11:30 pm on Monday at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Srinagar, an officer of the border force said.

A total of eight ITBP personnel have been killed so far in the accident.

Thirty three ITBP personnel were critically injured during the Pahalgam bus mishap on August 16.

The accident took place when a civilian bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J-K Police officials was on its way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam. The bus rolled down into a deep gorge reportedly after its breaks malfunctioned, an ITBP official had said.

The jawans were deputed in the area for the Amarnath Yatra.

