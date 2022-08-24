Pahalgam mishap toll 8 as ITBP man succumbs

New Delhi, August 23
The death toll in the bus accident that took place in Pahalgam last week has risen to eight after another ITBP personnel succumbed to his injuries at the SKIMS hospital in Srinagar, officials said on Tuesday. Seven personnel were killed while 32 others, including two J&K Police personnel, were injured when their bus fell into a gorge near Pahalgam on August 16.
Three critically injured personnel were recently flown from Srinagar to AIIMS in Delhi. Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah had visited them at the trauma centre of AIIMS.
