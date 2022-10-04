Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

Our Correspondent

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 4

In a major announcement that was awaited by the Pahari community of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the community would get reservation.

He said “it will not affect the reservation for Gujjar and Bakerwal community under the Scheduled Tribes category”.

Shah announced this during a rally in Rajouri.

Thousands of Pahari-speaking people were eagerly waiting for the rally as they anticipated that Shah would announce reservation for them under the ST category.

“The Justice GD Sharma (retd) Commission has recommended reservation for Paharis in the report submitted to the government. Reservation will be rolled out after completion of administrative formalities,” said Shah.

He said there were political parties that never wanted the Paharis to get their rights. “There are political leaders who want to suppress the rights of the Paharis. Now is the time that Paharis get their rights,” he said.

The Gujjars, who already have reservation under the ST category, had apprehensions that granting of the ST status to the Paharis would dilute their quota.

“Believe me, there will be no effect on the reservation of Gujjars even by one per cent,” Shah said.