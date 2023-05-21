Pak intruder shot dead along LoC in Poonch

Jammu, May 20
An intruder from Pakistan was shot dead along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch on Saturday, officials said.
He was challenged by the troops guarding the Balakote sector in Mendhar sub-division when he was trying to infiltrate. Officers said the intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings and tried to flee back when security personnel opened fire.
The whole area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited, officials added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict
Claims it will destroy the Constitution
Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees
Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...
Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific
Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy