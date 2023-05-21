Pak intruder shot dead along LoC in Poonch

PTI

Jammu, May 20

An intruder from Pakistan was shot dead along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch on Saturday, officials said.

He was challenged by the troops guarding the Balakote sector in Mendhar sub-division when he was trying to infiltrate. Officers said the intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings and tried to flee back when security personnel opened fire.

The whole area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited, officials added.