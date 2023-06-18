Pak making attempts to keep militancy alive: J&K DGP

Srinagar, June 17

There are attempts to keep militancy, which is “gasping and dying”, alive by Pakistani agencies but the anti-infiltration grid along the LoC is doing its job, DGP Dilbag Singh said on Saturday. Talking to reporters after inaugurating the Jashn-e-Dal festival here, he said the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan along the LoC was being respected “by and large” by both sides.

However, there have been some infiltration attempts by terrorists, Singh said. “Ceasefire understanding is being respected by and large by either side but in between some activities, some infiltration bids, have taken place, especially in the Rajouri-Poonch sector and the Kupwara sector. We have taken action against the infiltrating groups,” the DGP said.

Singh said while some infiltration attempts have been successful, the number of terrorists who have managed to sneak in has been very low. “Nearly half a dozen similar attempts were foiled earlier as well. There were a couple of successful infiltration bids in the Poonch-Rajouri area in which dreaded terrorists from Pakistan came in and they targeted ordinary people and some security personnel at some places as well. Operations are going on to track them and foil such conspiracies,” the DGP said.

He said youngsters of J&K had seen through the evil designs of the enemy and chosen the path of peace and development. — PTI