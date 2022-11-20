Pak militant killed during infiltration bid in Rajouri

Jammu, November 19

An intruder from Pakistan was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.

The infiltration bid was scuttled on the intervening night of November 17 and 18 in Kalal area of Nowshera sector. “The terrorist was killed as he tried to negotiate our minefield. His body was found along with war-like stores on Saturday,” the spokesman said.

Officials said the Army observed the movement of terrorists trying to sneak into the Indian side of the border. One of the infiltrators was killed when he stepped over the landmine, they said, adding that an AK-56 rifle and three magazines were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist.

Meanwhile, the police authorities have issued directions to arrange special training for the personal security officers (PSOs) of protected persons from Saturday. The PSOs will be trained to handle latest weapons and electronic security gadgets for providing better security environment in Jammu and Kashmir, an official order issued by the security wing of the J&K Police read.

As many as 221 PSOs of over 200 protected persons will undergo one-month refresher course.

In Srinagar, a non-local labourer, who was shot at by terrorists in Pulwama last week, has succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. On November 12, terrorists had opened fire at two labourers in Rakh-e-Momin area of Awantipora. The deceased has been identified as Chotu Prasad of UP’s Gorakhpur.

Besides, the police have seized 800-kg poppy in Udhampur and 300-kg poppy husk-like substance from Baramulla, aiming to curb narco-terrorism activities. In Udhampur, Gorav and Naseeb of Sonipat (Haryana) aboard an oil tanker were caught during a routine check on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

In Baramulla, the 300-kg poppy straw-like substance was found from a vehicle at a checkpoint near Zangam Pattan and the police arrested Jehangir Ahmad Lone and Ashaq Hussain Magloo, both of Baramulla. — Agencies

Steps on landmine

The Army says its personnel were observing the intruders’ movement when one of them stepped on a landmine. An AK-56 rifle and three magazines have been seized.

221 PSOs to undergo weapon training