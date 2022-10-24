Pakistani militants outnumber local ultras: Intel

New Delhi, October 23

The increased number of foreign (Pakistani) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir has added to the challenge of the security agencies as reports suggest such terrorists are working to train hybrid terrorists in the Valley.

The recent targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals indicate so. According to sources in the security forces, there has been a considerable increase in the number of foreign terrorists in comparison to local terrorists in J&K in the past few months. Reports suggest 137 terrorists are currently active in the Valley. These include 54 local insurgents and 83 terrorists of Pakistan origin.

In the past few years, the number of foreign terrorists among the active ones has increased, due to which the security forces have to prepare a lot to deal with them, said an official. Terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have assigned foreign terrorists with the task of preparing hybrid terrorists, sources said.

At the same time, fresh recruitment of local terrorists has reduced significantly due to the promptness of the security forces. Unable to make recruitment, foreign terrorists in the Valley are instigating as well as helping more and more hybrid terrorists to carry out anti-national activities. These include local youth who have in the past helped active terrorists as sleeper cells. Now, they are directly carrying out terrorist activities.

Targeted killings are also being carried out by these hybrid terrorists. Identification of hybrid terrorists is usually a big challenge as they lead a normal life just like an ordinary citizen and, after carrying out a terror strike, they slip back into their routine lives. The authorities generally have no record of them.

Intelligence and security agencies have also received inputs that arms and other aid are also being provided to them by the terrorists of Pakistan present in the Valley.

According to the data, more than 65 youth have been recruited by different terrorist organisations this year, as compared to 142 last year.

Sources say, “Till October this year, 168 terrorists have been killed in encounters. These include 47 foreign terrorists and 121 local terrorists. Seven terrorists have been killed by the security forces so far in October.”

Meanwhile, sources say the Intelligence Bureau and the police are working to gather information about the local youth, especially those who have suddenly disappeared. An eye is being kept on the movement of local youth. The security agencies are constantly engaged in making strategies to get the foreign terrorists out of their hiding places. — IANS

65 recruited this year

Reports suggest over 65 youths have been recruited by different terrorist organisations this year, as compared to 142 last year.

Till October, 168 terrorists have been killed in encounters with security forces. These include 47 foreign terrorists.

Gathering info

Sources say the Intelligence Bureau and the police are working to gather information about the local youth, especially those who have disappeared suddenly. Security agencies are constantly engaged in making strategies to get the foreign terrorists out of their hiding places.

#hindus #jammu #kashmir #kashmiri pandits