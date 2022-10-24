 Pakistani militants outnumber local ultras: Intel : The Tribune India

Pakistani militants outnumber local ultras: Intel

Of 137 active operatives, 83 believed to be foreigners | Have been training hybrid terrorists, suggest reports

Pakistani militants outnumber local ultras: Intel

Army personnel celebrate Diwali at Akhnoor in Jammu. ANI



New Delhi, October 23

The increased number of foreign (Pakistani) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir has added to the challenge of the security agencies as reports suggest such terrorists are working to train hybrid terrorists in the Valley.

The recent targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals indicate so. According to sources in the security forces, there has been a considerable increase in the number of foreign terrorists in comparison to local terrorists in J&K in the past few months. Reports suggest 137 terrorists are currently active in the Valley. These include 54 local insurgents and 83 terrorists of Pakistan origin.

In the past few years, the number of foreign terrorists among the active ones has increased, due to which the security forces have to prepare a lot to deal with them, said an official. Terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have assigned foreign terrorists with the task of preparing hybrid terrorists, sources said.

At the same time, fresh recruitment of local terrorists has reduced significantly due to the promptness of the security forces. Unable to make recruitment, foreign terrorists in the Valley are instigating as well as helping more and more hybrid terrorists to carry out anti-national activities. These include local youth who have in the past helped active terrorists as sleeper cells. Now, they are directly carrying out terrorist activities.

Targeted killings are also being carried out by these hybrid terrorists. Identification of hybrid terrorists is usually a big challenge as they lead a normal life just like an ordinary citizen and, after carrying out a terror strike, they slip back into their routine lives. The authorities generally have no record of them.

Intelligence and security agencies have also received inputs that arms and other aid are also being provided to them by the terrorists of Pakistan present in the Valley.

According to the data, more than 65 youth have been recruited by different terrorist organisations this year, as compared to 142 last year.

Sources say, “Till October this year, 168 terrorists have been killed in encounters. These include 47 foreign terrorists and 121 local terrorists. Seven terrorists have been killed by the security forces so far in October.”

Meanwhile, sources say the Intelligence Bureau and the police are working to gather information about the local youth, especially those who have suddenly disappeared. An eye is being kept on the movement of local youth. The security agencies are constantly engaged in making strategies to get the foreign terrorists out of their hiding places. — IANS

65 recruited this year

  • Reports suggest over 65 youths have been recruited by different terrorist organisations this year, as compared to 142 last year.
  • Till October, 168 terrorists have been killed in encounters with security forces. These include 47 foreign terrorists.

Gathering info

Sources say the Intelligence Bureau and the police are working to gather information about the local youth, especially those who have disappeared suddenly. Security agencies are constantly engaged in making strategies to get the foreign terrorists out of their hiding places.

#hindus #jammu #kashmir #kashmiri pandits

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Woman doctor booked for vandalising Diwali shops in UP's Lucknow

2
World

Rishi Sunak scripts an impressive political comeback, will seek to change UK-India ties to make it more two-way

3
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

4
Nation

Look forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030: PM Modi on Sunak's elevation

5
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

6
Diaspora

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’

7
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

8
Nation

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Sunak

10
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll with epic reply; had asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match
Trending

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll who asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks
Amritsar

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
Trending

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Top News

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...

Whatsapp resumes service after facing global outage

WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed

Meta did not say what led to the outage

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...

Partial solar eclipse begins, seen in several parts of India

Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India

Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...


Cities

View All

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Four arrested for killing Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Amritsar: Afghan truck drivers’ strike enters Day 2

Low-emission fireworks a hit among customers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

61st Raising Day of ITBP commemorated at Bhanu training centre

Chandigarh set to get 1,629 more registered street vendors

Make cancer therapy affordable: PGI

Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cops slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cop slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Kejriwal

Do not insult common man by referring to facilities as ‘revadi’: Kejriwal

124 food samples taken in Oct; report of none out

124 food samples taken in Jalandhar in October; report of none out

Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

Jalandhar: Young technocrat shows way in paddy straw management

Phillaur police nab gangster Lakhwinder

Diwali celebrated with thalassemic kids

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

No check on traders setting up cracker vends against norms in Ludhiana

Security beefed up in Ludhiana district to ensure safe festival of lights

Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

After nine failed bids, Patiala MC to issue fresh tender for pole, kiosk ads

Patiala District Health Department to offer 24x7 emergency service on Diwali

Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM