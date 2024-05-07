Pak not wearing bangles, has atom bomb: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, May 6
NC chief Farooq Abdullah said dialogue was the only way to resolve issues between India and Pakistan as any confrontation would have serious consequences for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Reacting to a recent statement of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Abdullah said on Sunday that no one was going to stop him. “Let the Defence Minister do it. Who is going to stop him? In any case, they won’t ask us. But let them remember this also that Pakistan are not wearing bangles, they also have an atom bomb,” he said.
