Pakistan propagates fake news during Modi’s Kashmir Valley visit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashmir visit was announced, Pakistan’s propaganda accounts found a new task to flood the internet with misleading news. During Modi’s visit on Thursday, Pakistan-based social media handles were abuzz with fake news that Kashmir had been shut down to protest PM’s visit. However, the reality was opposite. The attempt to build a false narrative had been noticed by security agencies. “Such narratives are attempted at regular intervals by media handles in Pakistan,” sources added.

Some social media handles, including those of some digital media outlets in Pakistan, tweeted pictures showing shops had downed shutters and youth were protesting against PM Modi.

The pictures were found to be of curfews imposed in the past and images of youth protesting were over five-year old.

It was Modi’s first visit to the Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Pakistan #Social Media