Pakistan propagates fake news during Modi’s Kashmir Valley visit

New Delhi, March 8
Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashmir visit was announced, Pakistan’s propaganda accounts found a new task to flood the internet with misleading news. During Modi’s visit on Thursday, Pakistan-based social media handles were abuzz with fake news that Kashmir had been shut down to protest PM’s visit. However, the reality was opposite. The attempt to build a false narrative had been noticed by security agencies. “Such narratives are attempted at regular intervals by media handles in Pakistan,” sources added.
Some social media handles, including those of some digital media outlets in Pakistan, tweeted pictures showing shops had downed shutters and youth were protesting against PM Modi.
The pictures were found to be of curfews imposed in the past and images of youth protesting were over five-year old.
It was Modi’s first visit to the Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...