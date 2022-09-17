Pak refugees to be given land ownership rights

Jammu, September 16

In a major decision, the Central Government is set to grant land ownership rights to West Pakistan refugees in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre has initiated an exercise through which the ownership rights will be granted to refugees over 46,666 kanals that were allotted to them before the abrogation of J&K’s special status.

Officials said chunks of such land are in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts and were allotted to the refugees from Pakistan in 1954 after they migrated to the Indian side.

“Officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs have discussed the matter with revenue officials of the UT who have initiated the exercise,” official sources said.

When J&K had special status under Article 370, the West Pakistan refugees could neither own land nor apply for government jobs as they were not state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir.

After coming to power in the Centre, the BJP government had given Rs 5.5 lakh per family as compensation to refugees from West Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). After the special status of the erstwhile state was scrapped, refugees from West Pakistan, PoJK, Gorkhas and Valmikis were declared as domiciles of J&K.

The land on which the ownership rights will be granted to these refugees exists in Akhnoor, RS Pura and Bishnah in Jammu district besides Samba district and Hiranagar district. — IANS

Allotment in 1954

Land in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts was allotted to refugees from Pakistan in 1954. Revenue officials, after discussing the issue with officials of the Union Home Ministry, have begun the exercise to grant them ownership rights.

Domicile certificates, aid already offered