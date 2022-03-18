Pak repatriates Poonch man

PTI

Jammu, March 17

An Indian national, who had gone missing about 15 months ago, was handed by Pakistan army over to its counterparts across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Mohammad Javed (37), a resident of forward Qasba village of Poonch, had gone missing in December 2020 and could not be traced. Pakistan army recently informed Indian forces about Javed, who is not mentally sound, indicating that he might have crossed the LoC into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) inadvertently.

Javed was handed over to India at Chaka Da Bagh crossing point on the LoC in Poonch. —