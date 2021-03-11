Pak using drones to push drugs, arms: Army Chief

New Delhi, May 10
Army Chief General Manoj Pande said Pakistan had been using drones to drop drugs, arms and ammunition on the Indian territory. Expressing concern, he said the matter was being looked into.
Talking to mediapersons about infiltration in J&K yesterday, the Army Chief said infiltration attempts had reduced since 2019. In past couple of months, the security agencies have witnessed a rise in cross-border efforts of dropping weapons and narcotics into Punjab and J&K along the border through drones.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Speaking virtually at an auto conference, the Tesla CEO says...
Former telecom minister Sukhram dies at 94 in Delhi's AIIMS; body to be brought to Mandi for last rites
He was on life support system after he suffered a massive ca...
500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action
Hillocks illegally levelled in Nayagaon | Punjab Forest Dept...