Pak using drones to push drugs, arms: Army Chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

Army Chief General Manoj Pande said Pakistan had been using drones to drop drugs, arms and ammunition on the Indian territory. Expressing concern, he said the matter was being looked into.

Talking to mediapersons about infiltration in J&K yesterday, the Army Chief said infiltration attempts had reduced since 2019. In past couple of months, the security agencies have witnessed a rise in cross-border efforts of dropping weapons and narcotics into Punjab and J&K along the border through drones.