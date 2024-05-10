Pakistan-based narcotic module busted in Baramulla, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 9

The Jammu and Kashmirpolice have busted a narcotic module with alleged links with Pakistan-based handlers in Uri area of Baramulla district and recovered heroin-like substances worth Rs 50 crore, officials said on Thursday.

“On May 8, Uri police station received information that a person named Mehmood Ahmad Najar of Churunda and Sajad Ahmad Malik of Dhanisyedan are involved in narcotics smuggling,” a police statement said, adding that acting on input a case under Sections 8, 21, and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered and investigation was set into motion. “During investigation, both the suspects were detained and during questioning they disclosed that they have concealed the contraband and cash at Churanda.”

“On receiving this information, the police with assistance of Army and accompanied by a Magistrate, searched the spot and recovered the contraband substance and cash,” the police statement added.

“During further investigation, they also revealed that one more person, named Fayaz Ahmad Hajam, has managed to smuggle contraband from Pakistan. Accordingly, he was detained and during questioning, he also disclosed that he has concealed some contraband, which was subsequently recovered by police. Furthermore, on the disclosure of Fayaz, some cash was also recovered from his house,” the police statement added.

“So far the police have recovered contraband weighing 7.8 kg (valuing about Rs 50 crore) and cash worth Rs 12,63,500/- from this module, which has links with Pakistan-based handlers. Further investigation is going on in the matter,” the police statement said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Jammu #Kashmir #Pakistan #Srinagar