Pakistan desperate because end of terrorism near: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu, June 23

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday said terrorism was breathing its last breath, which had made “our neighbour”, the “exporter of terror, desperate”.

“The recent terror acts are sign of our enemy’s desperation. Our aim is the complete elimination of terrorism. We must hunt down terrorists and their aides who are harbouring them,” the L-G said.

Sinha attended the attestation-cum-passing out parade of the 16th BRTC batch of the J&K Police at Subsidiary Training Centre (STC), Talwara, Reasi. A total of 860 new constables of border battalion completed their rigorous training today at the STC. An oath was administered to the passing out cadets for performing their duties with dedication and honesty.

Speaking on the emerging threats of drug trafficking, cybercrime, and radicalisation, the L-G emphasised the need to ensure a high level of motivation and professionalism in the police to keep a step ahead of the adversaries. Sinha congratulated the passing out cadets of the battalion for becoming an integral part of the J&K Police.

“The Subsidiary Training Centre at Reasi is an esteemed institution dedicated to training and imparting policing values and professional skills to meet the challenges of terrorism and enforcement of law and order. I am confident that these brave personnel will discharge their duty with utmost responsibility, sensitivity and dedication and carry forward the rich legacy of J&K Police,” Sinha said.

Paying tributes to bravehearts, the L-G lauded the J&K police for its valour, sacrifice and selfless service to the nation. “J&K Police have always shown high level of professional excellence under extremely challenging circumstances. Since several decades, this elite police force is working with dedication to preserve the integrity and security of our country and kept the wheels of J&K’s progress moving,” he said.

Reiterating the resolve of the administration, police and security forces to root out terrorism from J&K, Sinha asked the new recruits to work as a force multiplier in neutralising terror threats.

“I have great faith in the police, Army and our security agencies. They are not only responsive to ensuring the safety and urgent needs of citizens, but also effectively tackling terrorism in cyberspace,” he said. The L-G also commended the police for its civic action programmes. “We are committed to the modernisation of the police force and the welfare of the police and security personnel and their families,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, J&K DGP RR Swain extended his best wishes to the new recruits and asked them to work with honesty and dedicate themselves to the service of the people.

