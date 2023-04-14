Pakistan drone shot down in Rajouri, arms seized

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 13

A drone from Pakistan was shot down near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, security officials said on Thursday. Arms, ammunition and cash were seized. The drone was seen by Army men stationed near the LoC in Beri Pattan area of Sunderbani sector after which it was brought down.

Villages searched A search operation was carried out in many villages near the Line of Control to ascertain if any local resident had been assigned with the task to collect the packet.

The recovered packet contained five AK-47 magazines, 131 rounds and Rs 2 lakh in cash among other items.

Drone activities have been witnessed in several areas.

Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, Army PRO based in Jammu, said that on the intervening night of April 12 and 13, the alert troops in coordination with the police recovered a drone that had crossed the LoC from Pakistan. He informed that five AK-47 magazines, 131 rounds, Rs 2 lakh in cash among other items were found in a packet attached to the drone.

The ammunition and cash recovered in Rajouri district.

The cordon and search operation continued for a few hours in the villages close to the LoC to know if some local resident was assigned with the task to collect the packet.

Sources said the handlers of militants in Pakistan had sent arms and money to fuel terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

There have been many instances of drones from Pakistan trying to enter the Indian territory from the international border in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts and also the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Pakistan’s ISI has also been pumping narcotic powder by using drones in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, official sources said suspicious movement of aerial objects was detected in areas of Beri Patan, Siot of the LoC after which a massive cordon and search operation was launched. In this operation, teams of security forces managed to bring down a drone. Sources claimed that extensive search operations were going on in many villages of this area and some more recoveries were expected. (With PTI inputs)