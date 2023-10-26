Pakistan resorts to firing at Indian posts in Arnia sector of Jammu, people move to safer places

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 26

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Arnia sector along the International Border in Jammu division late on Thursday, the day when the erstwhile state was celebrating its 76th Accession Day.

Mortars fired by the Pakistani side exploded inside Arnia town near homes, locals said. There was no report of injuries till the filing of this report.

Unprovoked firing and mortar shells were launched on the Border Security Force (BSF) posts and residential areas forcing locals to move out of their homes to safer places. The details about any loss could not be verified, but the Indian side retaliated with machine guns and other weapons.

An official spokesperson of the BSF said, “Around 8 pm unprovoked firing was started by Pakistan Rangers on BSF posts in the Arnia area which was retaliated by BSF troops. The firing is still on.”

As per reports, Pakistan was using HMG and mortars.

Rinku Saini, a local, said hundreds of people from the area have fled to safer places. “Some people have even gone to Jammu city to their relatives, while others have moved to second homes in safer areas,” he said.

Two BSF jawans were injured in Pakistani firing on October 18 in the Arnia sector. The BSF personnel had retaliated even at that time. In September last, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in Arnia.

India and Pakistan had been observing ceasefire since February 2021.

The ceasefire agreement between both the countries was signed in 2003 but Pakistan had violated it frequently on both International Border and Line of Control in J&K.

