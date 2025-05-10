DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / J K / Pakistan violates ceasefire within hours; explosions heard in Srinagar, Jammu

Pakistan violates ceasefire within hours; explosions heard in Srinagar, Jammu

Drones spotted as there is a massive ceasefire violation in Nowshera, Sunderbani and other sectors of J-K
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:29 PM May 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement reached between the two countries following the recent conflict within hours as blasts were heard in Jammu city and projectiles seen in the sky, according to a Reuters witness.

Multiple explosions were heard in Srinagar and north Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X, saying explosions were heard across Srinagar.

Advertisement

Drones were spotted as there was a massive ceasefire violation in Nowshera, Sunderbani and other sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ceasefire violation took place on different fronts in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts. However, there was no official confirmation from the Army.

Advertisement

An alert was also sounded in Punjab’s Ferozepur and a blackout came into effect in Ferozepur and Muktsar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper