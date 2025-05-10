Pakistan violates ceasefire within hours; explosions heard in Srinagar, Jammu

Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement reached between the two countries following the recent conflict within hours as blasts were heard in Jammu city and projectiles seen in the sky, according to a Reuters witness.

Multiple explosions were heard in Srinagar and north Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X, saying explosions were heard across Srinagar.

Drones were spotted as there was a massive ceasefire violation in Nowshera, Sunderbani and other sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ceasefire violation took place on different fronts in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts. However, there was no official confirmation from the Army.

An alert was also sounded in Punjab’s Ferozepur and a blackout came into effect in Ferozepur and Muktsar.