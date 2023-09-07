Pakistani flag attached with balloons found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur

Udhampur/Jammu, September 7
A Pakistani flag attached with scores of balloons were found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, police said on Thursday.
It was found hanging from a tree in Sunetar village of Ramnagar tehsil earlier in the day, they said.
The flag was attached with posters and scores of red and green balloons.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Udhampur Vinood Kumar told PTI that it might have flown to this side with balloons.
