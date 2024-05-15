Pakistani intruder held near LoC

PTI

Jammu, May 14

A Pakistani intruder was arrested from a village near the Line of Control (LoC) here, officials said on Tuesday.

Separately, a massive search operation was launched near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district following suspicious movement of at least five persons, believed to be terrorists, the officials said.

They said a Pakistani intruder, who identified himself as Zahir Khan, a resident of Karachi, was arrested from Milan de Khui village near the LoC in Pallanwala area of Khour on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday.

He was seen moving in a suspicious manner by a police party and was taken to the local police post where he disclosed his identity and claimed to have inadvertently crossed from across the border, the officials said. They said a case under relevant sections of law was registered against the arrested person and probe is on.

