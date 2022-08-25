Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba

PTI

Jammu, August 25

BSF troops foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from across the border and shot at a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said.

According to a public relations officer of the BSF, the alert troops noticed suspicious movements of a man near the Chilliyari border outpost along the international border in the early hours. The man was carrying a bag.

The troops opened fire, resulting in injuries to the intruder, the official said.

Following a search operation, eight packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be heroin, were seized, he added.

The official said the injured intruder managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.

#jammu #kashmir