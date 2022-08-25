Jammu, August 25
BSF troops foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from across the border and shot at a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said.
According to a public relations officer of the BSF, the alert troops noticed suspicious movements of a man near the Chilliyari border outpost along the international border in the early hours. The man was carrying a bag.
The troops opened fire, resulting in injuries to the intruder, the official said.
Following a search operation, eight packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be heroin, were seized, he added.
The official said the injured intruder managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...