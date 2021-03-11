Pakistani man arrested along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

PTI

Jammu, April 29

A 55-year-old Pakistani man was arrested along the Line of Control (LoC) when he crossed into this side of the borderline in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

Troops guarding the LoC arrested the man who was moving under suspicious circumstances in forward area in Turkundi area, they said.

A few Pakistani currency notes and an axe were found in his possession, officials said.

Later, he was handed over to Manjakote police station.