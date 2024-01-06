Pakistani ‘spy' held at Jammu railway station

Jammu, January 5
A person has been arrested from the Jammu railway station for sharing sensitive information to Pakistani agencies on a messenger application. The accused, a resident of Rajasthan, was staying in Jammu for a long time and had reportedly sent photographs of various vital installations in Jammu division to the Pakistani agencies.
Sources informed that so far it was not known if the accused was spying for any terror organization or a foreign agency. As per sources, he was working probably in lieu of money being paid to him.
Sources in the J&K police informed that his phone from which he used to click the photographs of vital installations has been seized and sent for detailed analysis.
