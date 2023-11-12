 Pampore saffron growers losing hope of turnaround : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Pampore saffron growers losing hope of turnaround

Pampore saffron growers losing hope of turnaround

Pampore saffron growers losing hope of turnaround

A family harvests saffron in their fields in the Valley.



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 11

In the highlands of Pampore, nestled amidst the sprawling saffron fields of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, stands Syed Farooq Andrabi, a saffron grower with a weathered face and a heart heavy with concerns. As the autumn breeze touches his anxious face, Bhat contemplates the fate of an industry that has been the lifeblood of this region for generations.

Andrabi and scores of other families in Pampore have grown saffron for the past eight or nine decades, and the income from the crop has been significant in helping with big investments like building a house or the wedding of children. But a decline in production as a result of climate change and official apathy has halted these expenses, with farmers losing hope that the produce will increase.

“The last three years have seen a fast-paced decline in saffron crop production. Official apathy, corruption, and climate change have dealt a blow to the saffron industry,” Andrabi told The Tribune.

The infrastructure, including adequate electricity supply for irrigation, has been a major concern, he said. “The irrigation system remained defunct and incomplete. Poor irrigation facilities prompted many saffron growers to switch to other crops," Andrabi said.

Around 30,000 families in the Pampore area depend on saffron cultivation. The town''s saffron is renowned for its higher concentration of crocin, a compound that gives saffron its colour and medicinal value. However, the production of Kashmiri saffron has declined by 65 per cent over the past two decades, dropping from 16 metric tonnes to 5.6 metric tonnes, according to the Department of Agriculture, Kashmir.

Over the past decade, low yields have discouraged farmers, and many have switched to higher-yielding crops such as apples and walnuts and the area under saffron cultivation has also shrunk significantly.

Despite government initiatives, including the 2007 Saffron Act and the 2010 National Saffron Mission, which aimed to enhance irrigation, improve seed quality, and educate farmers, saffron production remains challenged.

“The government encouraged saffron growers to shift from traditional methods to modern techniques, emphasising the use of only 8 gm seeds planted 6 to 8 inches deep. However, this transition, coupled with ongoing dry weather and inadequate irrigation, led to devastating losses,” Andrabi said.

The government''s promise to dig 128 bore wells under the Saffron Mission was only partially fulfilled, with 70 bore wells dug but none connected for irrigation, he said. “The lack of proper irrigation remains the primary cause of declining saffron production,” Andrabi said.

Andrabi under traditional methods on his 30 kanals of land yielded 5 to 6 kg of saffron annually, which could have doubled with modern techniques and proper irrigation to 12 kg. “However, due to inadequate irrigation, yields have plummeted to 1 kg, marking an 80 per cent seed loss,” he said.

Three years of persistent dry weather have severely impacted saffron crops, leading to postponed weddings and shifts to alternative crops, he said. “Farmers are selling their saffron land and the big land purchasers often leave land idle, inviting rodents and porcupines that damage nearby saffron fields,” he said.

The urgency is palpable as he appeals to the authorities for immediate attention to resuscitate the industry and improve the livelihoods of those dependent on it.

Livelihood of 30,000 families

  • Around 30,000 families in Pampore area depend on cultivation of saffron, which is renowned for its colour and medicinal value.
  • Production of Kashmiri saffron has declined by 65% over the past two decades, dropping from 16 metric tonnes to 5.6 metric tonnes.

#Kashmir #Pulwama #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

2
J & K

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

3
Haryana

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

4
Delhi

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

5
Trending

With Pakistan cricket team just a match away from being knocked out of World Cup, fans share rib-tickling memes

6
India

Explainer: A 'promise fulfilled'—will Ram Mandir work political magic for BJP in 2024

7
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

8
World

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi likely to be arrested: Sources

9
Entertainment

Parineeti calls Raghav God's best gift to her on his birthday

10
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput fans angry as Ankita Lokhande's video revealing startling insights on their early days goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

India, US affirm commitment on Indo-Pacific to tackle China

India, US affirm commitment on Indo-Pacific to tackle China

2+2 PM lists initiatives both sides need to take on defence ...

Baby among 5 die as besieged Gaza hospital runs out of fuel

Baby among 5 die as besieged Gaza hospital runs out of fuel

NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of ‘immediate’ steps to improve AQI

NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of 'immediate' steps to improve AQI

Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected

Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected

2 KTF deportees charged in terror recruitment case

2 KTF deportees charged in terror recruitment case


Cities

View All

400-kg spurious khoya seized

400-kg spurious khoya seized

Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Over 2,000 stray dogs sterilised in last three months in city

Employees, pensioners burn CM’s effigy over demands

3,000 cops on toes to ensure safe Diwali

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Scant regard to curbs on bursting crackers

PU tells colleges to implement revised pay scales

Day after Ambala blast, six empty shells found at spot

757 liquor bottles sans permit seized in Chandigarh

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

3 ‘aides’ of MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in money laundering case

At 220, Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’

Delhi High Court orders security, social audit of shelter homes

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Ludhiana merchants, shoppers prefer locally manufactured products, shun Chinese

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Green Diwali celebrated