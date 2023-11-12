Pampore saffron growers losing hope of turnaround

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 11

In the highlands of Pampore, nestled amidst the sprawling saffron fields of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, stands Syed Farooq Andrabi, a saffron grower with a weathered face and a heart heavy with concerns. As the autumn breeze touches his anxious face, Bhat contemplates the fate of an industry that has been the lifeblood of this region for generations.

Andrabi and scores of other families in Pampore have grown saffron for the past eight or nine decades, and the income from the crop has been significant in helping with big investments like building a house or the wedding of children. But a decline in production as a result of climate change and official apathy has halted these expenses, with farmers losing hope that the produce will increase.

“The last three years have seen a fast-paced decline in saffron crop production. Official apathy, corruption, and climate change have dealt a blow to the saffron industry,” Andrabi told The Tribune.

The infrastructure, including adequate electricity supply for irrigation, has been a major concern, he said. “The irrigation system remained defunct and incomplete. Poor irrigation facilities prompted many saffron growers to switch to other crops," Andrabi said.

Around 30,000 families in the Pampore area depend on saffron cultivation. The town''s saffron is renowned for its higher concentration of crocin, a compound that gives saffron its colour and medicinal value. However, the production of Kashmiri saffron has declined by 65 per cent over the past two decades, dropping from 16 metric tonnes to 5.6 metric tonnes, according to the Department of Agriculture, Kashmir.

Over the past decade, low yields have discouraged farmers, and many have switched to higher-yielding crops such as apples and walnuts and the area under saffron cultivation has also shrunk significantly.

Despite government initiatives, including the 2007 Saffron Act and the 2010 National Saffron Mission, which aimed to enhance irrigation, improve seed quality, and educate farmers, saffron production remains challenged.

“The government encouraged saffron growers to shift from traditional methods to modern techniques, emphasising the use of only 8 gm seeds planted 6 to 8 inches deep. However, this transition, coupled with ongoing dry weather and inadequate irrigation, led to devastating losses,” Andrabi said.

The government''s promise to dig 128 bore wells under the Saffron Mission was only partially fulfilled, with 70 bore wells dug but none connected for irrigation, he said. “The lack of proper irrigation remains the primary cause of declining saffron production,” Andrabi said.

Andrabi under traditional methods on his 30 kanals of land yielded 5 to 6 kg of saffron annually, which could have doubled with modern techniques and proper irrigation to 12 kg. “However, due to inadequate irrigation, yields have plummeted to 1 kg, marking an 80 per cent seed loss,” he said.

Three years of persistent dry weather have severely impacted saffron crops, leading to postponed weddings and shifts to alternative crops, he said. “Farmers are selling their saffron land and the big land purchasers often leave land idle, inviting rodents and porcupines that damage nearby saffron fields,” he said.

The urgency is palpable as he appeals to the authorities for immediate attention to resuscitate the industry and improve the livelihoods of those dependent on it.

