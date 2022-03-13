Panchayat members want NIA to investigate spate of killings

Panchayat members want NIA to investigate spate of killings

PTI

Jammu, March 12

The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) on Saturday demanded a probe by the premier National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the killing of three local elected representatives by terrorists in the Valley this month.

Security reviewed

  • After a sarpanch’s murder by militants, the police on Saturday reviewed Kulgam’s security.
  • IG Vijay Kumar, along with DIGs of the police and the CRPF in Anantnag, met the DC, SSP, CRPF COs and others.
  • The focus is to generate input to enhance anti-militancy operations, a police statement said. IANS

Independent sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir was shot dead by militants near his residence in Adoura in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday. Another independent sarpanch, Sameer Bhat, was shot on the outskirts of Srinagar on March 9, while independent panchayat member Mohammad Yaqub Dar was killed in Kulgam on March 2.

AJKPC president Anil Sharma said over two dozen members of panchayati raj institutions (PRI), including panch, sarpanch and block development council chairpersons, had been killed in terrorist attacks between 2011 and 2022. “It is unfortunate that till date not even a single terrorist responsible for these killings has been arrested or neutralised. The family members of the elected PRI members are worried and even compelling the elected members to resign from the post fearing risk to their lives,” he said.

Sharma requested the Central Government to order a probe by the National Investigation Agency into such killings and bring the culprits to book. He also demanded immediate release of Rs 25 lakh as ex gratia for the families of those killed and a government job for kin. The AJKPC is an organisation of elected panchayat representatives.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in J&K Tarun Chugh on Saturday condemned the killing of a sarpanch in Kulgam. Chugh termed the incident highly condemnable and deplorable and demanded that the perpetrators of this heinous act should be brought to justice.

“Such mindless attacks shall achieve nothing except for more miseries to the common people,” he said in a statement. The BJP leader said there was no justification to kill an innocent person and violence in all its manifestation has no place in any civilised society.

The killings have drawn condemnation from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political leaders and parties. Sinha had yesterday tweeted that the security forces were determined to eliminate the terror ecosystem and the administration stood in solidarity with the family members. —

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

2
Punjab

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

3
Punjab

After Randhawa targets Sunil Jakhar over Punjab poll debacle, ex-Cong chief posts tongue-in-cheek reply

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

5
Amritsar

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

6
Trending

Pics: Reena Dwivedi, UP poll officer, who went viral in yellow sari, makes another stunning appearance on result day

7
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

8
Punjab

CM-designate Bhagwant Mann directs DGP to probe killing of cows near Cholang in Hoshiarpur

9
Entertainment

Sunny Leone's work permit for Bengali film 'Soldiers' revoked by Bangladesh government

10
Himachal

After big win in Punjab, AAP plans to make inroads into Himachal to further its national presence

Don't Miss

View All
Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Top Stories

US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia’s borders, but won’t join war

US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia's borders, but won't join war

Will defend every inch of NATO territory — President Biden

India at UN: Address issue of bio-weapons

India at UN: Address issue of bio-weapons

LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks

LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks

disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed

Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death, its largest mass execution

Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death, its largest mass execution

122 Punjab politicians lose security cover

122 Punjab politicians lose security cover

Re-elected Cong MLAs, Sidhu’s wife on list

Cities

View All

All set for AAP’s roadshow in city

All set for AAP's roadshow in Amritsar

Over 6,000 cases settled in a day

Parents protest fee hike, sit on dharna at Rayya school

Tourists from Bangladesh robbed

Patronised encroachments pose a challenge

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Admn pays Rs1.7 cr for EWS students above entry class

Chandigarh to get six new PCS officers soon

MC notice to PU for attaching property

Two gunshots fired near microbrewery in Mohali

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

EPF interest rate cut, at 4-decade low

UGC plans lateral entry in teaching

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on Jalandhar MC election?

Kartarpur: I have already served this area for 8 years as cop, says Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Sunder Sham Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Nawanshahr candidate Angad Saini

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs’ association

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs' association

4,069 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Delay in diagnostic tests at Patiala hospital hits services