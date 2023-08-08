Panchayati Raj Institution member charred to death in accidental fire at home in J-K's Udhampur

PTI

Jammu, August 8

A 38-year-old panch was charred to death in an accidental fire that damaged his home in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Gyan Chand, an elected Panchayati Raj Institution member, got trapped when his house caught fire at Katti village in the Panchari area on Monday. His charred body was recovered by rescuers, the official said.

A buffalo was also killed in the fire, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was accidental.

