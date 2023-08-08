Panchayati Raj Institution member charred to death in accidental fire at home in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, August 8
A 38-year-old panch was charred to death in an accidental fire that damaged his home in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, a police official said on Tuesday.
Gyan Chand, an elected Panchayati Raj Institution member, got trapped when his house caught fire at Katti village in the Panchari area on Monday. His charred body was recovered by rescuers, the official said.
A buffalo was also killed in the fire, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was accidental.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...