Panchayats can't replace elected govt, says PDP

Srinagar, December 9
Though the 2018 local body elections in J&K were a success, the panchayat system cannot replace an elected government, the Peoples Democratic Party has said.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti-led party made these remarks in its monthly newsletter ‘Speak Up’, amidst demands by the mainstream political parties in J&K for conducting Assembly polls in the Union Territory. “Democracy can never be instant as goes beyond polling day,” the party said.
