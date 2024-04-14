Pandit outfit merges with Congress

PTI

Jammu, April 13

The All India Kashmiri Hindu Forum (AIKHF) merged into the Congress at the party headquarters here on Saturday. J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani welcomed AIKHF chairman Rattan Lal Bhan and other office-bearers into the party fold. The AIKHF was formed in 1998.

Hundreds of members of the All India Kashmiri Hindu Forum joining the Congress is a big boost for the party, Wani told reporters. He also called on all Kashmiri Pandit organisations to join the party and accused the BJP-led Central government of “fooling” the community for the past 10 years.

