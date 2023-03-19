Panel formed to dispel apprehensions on Vaishno Devi ropeway project: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

PTI

Jammu, March 18

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said a committee had been formed to dispel apprehensions of Katra residents over the proposed ropeway project at Vaishno Devi shrine.

Sinha, who is also the chairperson of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, was speaking to reporters after dedicating the newly constructed Durga Bhawan having the capacity to accommodate 3,000 pilgrims per day near the sanctum sanctorum.

Responding to a question about the resentment among the residents of Katra over the proposed ropeway project, Sinha said his administration was open to suggestions and wanted them onboard while executing the project which would help people with disabilities to visit the shrine.

“There are apprehensions among Katra residents (over the loss of livelihood opportunities after the construction of the ropeway). We want to dispel those apprehensions,” Sinha said.

Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine, witnessed massive protest against the construction of the proposed ropeway on February 28, a week after Sinha announced that the project was in the final phase of tendering and would be undertaken with utmost sensitivity to safeguard the interests of the local businessmen.