Panel formed to fix fee for professional colleges

Srinagar, May 31

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday announced the formation of a committee to decide on the fee structure for professional colleges in the region. The committee will be chaired by Justice Maharaj Krishan Hanjura (retd).

The committee will operate in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions outlined in writ petition (C) 350 of 1993.

The Health and Medical Education Department will support the committee

“In compliance with directions passed by the Supreme Court of India in writ petition (C) 350 of 1993, titled Islamic Academy of Education and another v/s State of Karnataka and others, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee for the fixation of the fee structure of professional colleges in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the government order said.

