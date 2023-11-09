Panels formed for land audit in industrial estates

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 8

The J&K administration has constituted committees to carry out a land audit in the industrial estates of the UT.

The government has formed two committees—each for Jammu and Kashmir divisions—which will start its work from a pilot project.

As per an official order: “The respective committee shall, in first place, begin their exercise with the pilot projects of Industrial Estate Bari Brahmana in Jammu division and Industrial Estate Lassipora-Pulwama in Kashmir division.”

The committees comprise Joint Director (Development), Industries and Commerce as Chairperson, concerned Functional Manager, concerned Industrial Promotion Officers, Estate Managers of SIDCO and SIDCOP as members.

The committee will approach their regional directors of land records for their support and assistance in order to conduct the audit in a time-bound manner. The committee will submit their reports on pilot projects within one month along with specific recommendations.

