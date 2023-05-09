Panic as quake rocks Valley

Srinagar, May 8
An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolted the Kashmir valley on Monday as panicked residents rushed out of their homes and work places for safety. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2.28 pm of Indian Standard Time with its epicentre in Baramulla region.
