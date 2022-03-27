Panic in Rajouri after two blasts, none injured

Jammu, March 26
Two explosions in quick succession sparked panic among the people in a busy market in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening, officials said. No one was injured.
The first blast was heard around 8.15 pm near a garbage dump in Kotranka market. Police and other security personnel rushed to the scene. As the investigation was underway, another blast occurred 10 minutes later, officials said, adding the whole area has been cordoned off. The officials did not rule out terror angle in the incident. —
