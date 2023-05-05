Panthers Party founder’s wife to be cremated today

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 4

After over a week of her death, the cremation of Jay Mala, wife of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) founder late Bhim Singh, will be performed on Friday at Udhampur.

Mala’s son Ankit Love who resides in London had requested the Government of India to allow him travel as he was “blacklisted” for pelting eggs on the Indian High Commission in London last year.

A day after he apologised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his act, he was granted visa. With a photo of his visa, Love announced that he will be in India tomorrow for the funeral of his mother. He also thanked the PM.

Senior party leader Harsh Dev Singh, who is also a close relative of Bhim Singh, said that cremation of Jay Mala will be held in Devika, Udhampur, on Friday at 1 pm. “The last rites will be performed by her son Ankit Love,” said Singh.

The body of Jay Mala has been lying in the mortuary of Government Medical College, Jammu, since April 26 when she died.