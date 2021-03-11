Parra gets bail in terror-funding case

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 25

The J&K and Ladakh High Court today granted bail to PDP youth leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra in a terror-funding case, claiming that the evidence against him was sketchy. The High Court set aside the trial court’s order and granted him bail against a surety of Rs 1 lakh. Other bail conditions include surrender of his passport.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Parra on November 25, 2020 a day after he filed papers for District Development Council elections from Pulwama. He was granted bail by an NIA court in January 2021. As he was stepping out of jail, the counter intelligence (Kashmir) wing of the J&K police arrested him on the same charges.

Malik deserves death: Slain airman’s wife Nirmal Khanna, widow of IAF officer Ravi Khanna “killed by Yasin Malik” in 1990, says Malik deserves death penalty.

“He should not have roamed freely for 32 years. I will meet the PM and narrate the gruesome murder of Ravi,” she says.

According to her, terrorists have been rehabilitated in the past but families of defence men have to wait for years to get justice.

His bail application was rejected twice and he was jailed in the Srinagar prison.

For pagd, it’s setback Awarding life imprisonment to Yasin Malik is unfortunate and a setback to the efforts for peace. —MY Tarigami, Pagd Spokesperson

Granting him bail today, a Division Bench of Justices Vinod Chatterji Koul and Sanjeev Kumar asked Parra to present himself before the investigating officer as and when required and not leave the UT of Jammu and Kashmir without the court’s permission.

“The order is emphatic which has meticulously dealt with the evidence gathered in the case and has come to a prima face conclusion that the allegations are sketchy,” Parra’s counsel Shariq Reyaz said after the judgement.

BJP hails verdict

BJP’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina has said Yasin Malik deserves punishment for his “sins”. “They (PDP and others) are sympathising with Malik, ignoring that terrorists killed innocent people,” he added.