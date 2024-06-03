Part of INDIA: Mufti day after skipping meet

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 2

Despite her absence from the meeting of the INDIA bloc on Saturday evening, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has affirmed that the party remains a part of the coalition.

Mehbooba clarified that her absence from the meeting in New Delhi was due to her mother’s eye surgery. She said the PDP had no intention of leaving the alliance.

NC president Farooq Abdullah attended the meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. Top leaders of the opposition gathered in the national capital to evaluate their performance in the Lok Sabha elections and to strategise for the upcoming results.

