Parties fearing defeat want Anantnag poll deferred, says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, April 29

NC president Farooq Abdullah on Monday claimed that the fear of loss was making some parties seek postponement of elections in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

“There was a massive flood in Kashmir in 2014, the destruction was widespread. We asked to postpone the elections at that time. Did they defer it? What is the compulsion now?” he said.

The former J&K Chief Minister added: “They can see their defeat and because of the fear they want to defer the elections. Let them defer, we will still defeat them.”

Several political parties and leaders have written to the Election Commission, seeking deferment of the polls in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on the grounds of inclement weather affecting the Mughal road that connects South Kashmir to Poonch-Rajouri area — the two regions of the newly-carved out constituency.

Those who have submitted their representation to the EC include Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, DPAP candidate Saleem Parray, Peoples Conference leader Imran Reza Ansari and two Independent candidates.

In response to a question, Abdullah said it was the job of the media to tell the people whether the statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were true or false. “The Prime Minister is making statements; he has a right to do so. It is your job to check whether his statements are true or false,” he said.

On the BJP’s claim of crossing the 400-seat mark in the Lok Sabha elections, Abdullah said: “They may win all 543 seats, you are ready for your murder. If you did not rise to save the Constitution, India will not last.”

