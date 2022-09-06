Parties raise ‘outside voter’ issue with poll officer

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 5

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hirdesh Kumar on Monday held a meeting with different political parties of J&K regarding the special summary revision of the electoral rolls in which the alleged addition of outsiders in voting list remained the main focus of most of the parties.

The meeting was held at Nirvanchan Bhavan, Jammu, in which almost all parties sent their representatives.

Senior Congress leader Yogesh Sawhney said the CEO clarified that only locals would be included in the list of voters for the Assembly polls in J&K. “The party is satisfied with the response,” he added.

There were reports after a press briefing of the CEO last month that around 20-25 lakh new voters were likely to be added in J&K.

During the meeting, BJP representative Abhinav Sharma said, “As per the Constitution, a person residing ordinarily in J&K can be a voter. The number of voters will increase because the revision is taking place after four years.”

Meanwhile, AAP held a protest in front of the Nirvachan Bhawan. AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh said, “Those who have come to work in J&K cannot vote in the Assembly. The BJP is misusing the law.”