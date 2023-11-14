Parts of Jammu to see power shutdown

Jammu, November 13
The Chief Engineer (Distribution) of the JPDCL, Jammu, has informed that the power supply to Bani-I, Bani-II, Bhandhar, Lowang and adjoining areas will remain affected from 9 am to 5 pm on November 14.
Similarly, the power supply to Shahzadpur, Marh, Gajansoo, Karloop, Marh Bagh, Dataryal, Ghomanhasa and adjoining areas will remain affected from 6 am to 10 am on November 14. Likewise, the power supply to Keerian Local, Keerian Industry and adjoining areas will remain affected from 10 am to 2 pm on November 15.
