Pashmina cultural identity of J&K: L-G

PTI

Srinagar, October 20

Pashmina is not just a word, but the cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory administration is duty-bound to revive the industry, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said here on Friday.

Sinha was addressing a function after presenting the annual artisan awards to Pashmina and Sozni weavers, organised by the Pashmina Exporter and Manufacturers Association (PEMA) here. “Not only for J&K, but for the whole world, Pashmina is not just a word, but our cultural identity which has been made immortal by the hard work of our brilliant artisans,” the L-G said. He said the extraordinary and priceless product has played a great role in helping the economy for centuries. It has also helped in nation-building. That is why Kashmir is known as the Pashmina capital of the world, he added.

Sinha said about 3.5 lakh artisans in the UT are currently registered with the Handloom and Handicrafts Department. Among those, about 76,000 artisans are directly linked with Pashmina and 55,000 with carpet-weaving craft.

