Pashmina goat farm activities reviewed

Jammu, April 17

Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Joint Director, Sheep Husbandry Department, UT Ladakh, during his extensive tour of Kargil visited the Pashmina goat farm at Khangral on Wednesday. He took stock of the ongoing developmental activities at the farm with an aim to evaluate Pashmina production in the district.

He was accompanied by District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Kargil, and Assistant Director, Karakul Sheep Farm. The officer incharge of the Pashmina goat farm, Dr Zakir Hussain, highlighted the progress achieved by department in increasing Pashmina production with the help of field and technical staff.

Furthermore, Dr Hussain put forth some demands with respect to need for infrastructure development at the farm to maximise progenies for distribution among Pashmina breeders, which in turn would help to improve and uplift their livelihood.

During the discussion, it was also brought to the notice of the Joint Director that agriculture related activities also need to be pushed by way of sufficient funding to make sure sufficient quantum of fodder is produced to fulfil the annual fodder requirement for the livestock.

